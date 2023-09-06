Niagara County Sheriff makes arrest following car chase

The driver was arrested after his vehicle, which was riding on the rims, hit a stop sign.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — A man has been arrested following a police chase in Niagara County early Wednesday morning.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office reports that a deputy attempted to pull over a car on Saunders Settlement Road for speeding and an equipment violation. However, the driver refused to pull over their car and a pursuit began.

The driver went through the towns of Lewiston and Cambria. Deputies deployed tire deflation devices once at Campbell Boulevard and again on Lockport Junction Road.

The driver continued to drive the car, which was now on its rims until it hit a stop sign at Ridge Road and Old Beebe Road.

The driver then ran from deputies on foot.

Fabian Carter, II, 36, from Niagara Falls, was then taken into custody a short distance into the woods.

He has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated - Two Previous Convictions in ten years (Felony), Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 1st (Felony), Unlawful Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd, Resisting Arrest, Obstruction of Governmental Administration 2nd, Reckless Driving, Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident (Violation) and numerous other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations.