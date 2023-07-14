Niagara County Sheriffs and local dealerships hosting catalytic converter labeling event

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Have you been interested in keeping your car safe from theft?
The Niagara County Sheriffs office is teaming up with two local car dealerships to host a free catalytic converter labeling event on Saturday July 22 from 10-4pm at four different locations.
You must register and make an appointment: Here are the locations participating:
- Basil Volkswagen 6179 S Transit Rd, Lockport NY - Click here to schedule an appointment.
- Basil Toyota 6157 S Transit Rd, Lockport NY - Click here to schedule an appointment.
- Basil Ford 6980 Niagara Falls Blvd, Niagara Falls NY - Click here to schedule an appointment at this location
- Joe Cecconi’s Chrysler Complex 2380 Military Rd, Niagara Falls NY- Call (716) 286-9082 to schedule an appointment at this location.
This free event is open to anyone in the community, and is an opportunity to further protect a critical component of our vehicles that thieves often target due to its high value.