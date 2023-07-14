x
Niagara County Sheriffs and local dealerships hosting catalytic converter labeling event

The Niagara County Sheriffs office is teaming up with local dealerships to host a catalytic converter labeling event
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Have you been interested in keeping your car safe from theft?

The Niagara County Sheriffs office is teaming up with two local car dealerships to host a free catalytic converter labeling event on Saturday July 22 from 10-4pm at four different locations.

You must register and make an appointment:  Here are the locations participating:

This free event is open to anyone in the community, and is an opportunity to further protect a critical component of our vehicles that thieves often target due to its high value. 

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office along with local Basil Dealerships and Joe Cecconi’s Chrysler Complex, are hosting a...

Posted by Niagara County Sheriff on Thursday, July 13, 2023

