Niagara County Sheriffs and local dealerships hosting catalytic converter labeling event

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Have you been interested in keeping your car safe from theft?

The Niagara County Sheriffs office is teaming up with two local car dealerships to host a free catalytic converter labeling event on Saturday July 22 from 10-4pm at four different locations.

You must register and make an appointment: Here are the locations participating:

This free event is open to anyone in the community, and is an opportunity to further protect a critical component of our vehicles that thieves often target due to its high value.