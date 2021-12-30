Niagara County man facing charges after allegedly stealing vehicle in Lockport

Willie J. Brantley III was arrested and charged with grand larceny in the third degree and criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A 37-year-old Niagara County man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle early Thursday morning in the Town of Lockport.

According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, New York State Police troopers were called to a residence on Birchwood Drive just before 6:30 a.m. for reports of a stolen vehicle. Sometime later, investigators from the Niagara County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Bureau spotted the stolen vehicle.

Deputies were able to pull over the vehicle in the 200 block of Beattie Avenue, and the driver was taken into police custody and transported to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Deputies say Willie J. Brantley III from the Town of Newfane was arrested and charged with grand larceny in the third degree (class D felony) and criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree (Class D felony).