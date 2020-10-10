Police: Niagara County man charged with murder following domestic incident

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says Bryan Cummings has been charged with murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — A Niagara County man is facing murder charges following a domestic incident Saturday morning in the Town of Wheatfield.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says someone called just before 8 a.m. Saturday to report a domestic incident on Hill Road between a father and son.

According to the sheriff's office, the caller said he believed the son killed the father.

Deputies say upon arrival, Bryan W. Cummings, 42, was standing outside the house and was detained without incident. Deputies say when they entered the residence a man was found unresponsive on the floor and had "multiple lacerations."

Emergency personnel performed life saving measures on the man, but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was later identified as Ward A. Cummings, 61, of Wheatfield.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says Bryan Cummings has been charged with murder in the second degree, which is a class A-I felony, as well as criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a class D felony.