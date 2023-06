Jordan D. Steiner, 29, is charged with one count of assault 2nd and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Niagara County man is accused of injuring a five-month-old infant.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says they received a report in March of a five-month-old child that had been brought to Oishei Children's Hospital with a fractured skull.