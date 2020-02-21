NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A 3-year-old boy is dead, and the Niagara County District Attorney confirmed to 2 On Your Side the death has been ruled a homicide.

Niagara Falls Police say a 911 call came in on February 15 for an unresponsive boy. Niagara Falls Fire and AMR paramedics arrived and started CPR.

The child had a faint pulse and was rushed to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. There, medical staff continued to try and revive the child before he was declared dead about an hour later.

Police say a preliminary autopsy ruled that Christopher Pizarro's death resulted from blunt force trauma, but they have yet to determine how the trauma was caused.

Additional tests are still pending from the Medical Examiner's office at Erie County Medical Center and could take months.

