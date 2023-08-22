Niagara County Sheriff looking for the public's help

The Niagara County Sheriff's Department is asking the community for help in identifying a person of interest for a Larceny.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's office turned to their social media accounts on Tuesday morning for the community's help in identifying a man who is a suspect for a larceny.

The male is believed to be between the ages of 30 and 40 years old, and was involved in the event that occurred at a Dollar General in the Town of Lockport on August 19 around 4pm.

Anyone with any information is asked to please contact Deputy Jesse Williams of the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office at 716-438-3393 (24 hours).