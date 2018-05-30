LOCKPORT, NY-The Niagara Co. Sheriff's office is accusing a Royalton man of not seeking medical attention quickly enough for his sister, resulting in her death.

Daniel Wells, 29, is facing a charge of criminally negligent homicide. The Sheriff's office says last November, Wells drove his sister, 34-year-old Christyna Wells of Oakfield, from Niagara Falls where she overdosed, to Ridge Rd. in Royalton before calling for help.

Wells is currently being held without bail on unrelated charges pending his next court appearance June 14.

© 2018 WGRZ