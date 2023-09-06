NFPD investigates stabbing incident

When police arrived at the scene they found a 30-year-old Niagara Falls man that had been stabbed multiple times.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened Tuesday night.

Police said shortly before 11 p.m., officers were called to 9101 Niagara Falls Blvd on reports that a man was stabbed. When police arrived at the scene they found a 30-year-old Niagara Falls man had been stabbed multiple times and he reported that he was stabbed while at the back of the store.

He was transported to NFMMC, then transferred to ECMC where he is in stable condition.

The investigation is still active.