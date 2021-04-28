Newfane woman charged with DWI with two kids in the car

The car driven by Jaimi Rogosienski almost crashed into an off-duty Sheriff's deputy, who was able to follow the car and call for help.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Newfane woman is facing several charges for allegedly driving under the influence with two kids in the back seat.

According to a release from the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, an off-duty officer was driving his personal car Tuesday night when he was almost hit by another car when it ran a stop sign.

The off-duty deputy called for help and followed the car a short distance until the driver pulled over and talked to the deputy. The department says 36-year-old Jaimi Rogosienski of Newfane appeared to be drunk and was driving with two children in the backseat.

At that point, the off-duty deputy took the keys out of the ignition and waited for the on-duty deputies to arrive. Rogosienski refused a field sobriety test and was taken into custody.

The two kids, a 6-year-old and a 15-year-old were ok and released into the care of a guardian.