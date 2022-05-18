x
Crime

Newfane man accused of hitting, killing pedestrian in Lockport

Sean Kelahan, 20, of Newfane was indicted on manslaughter and others charges in the death of Richard Howes III, 25.
Credit: Pixel-Shot - stock.adobe.com

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Newfane man is facing charges following a deadly crash last month involving a pedestrian.

The Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman announced that Sean Kelahan, 20, was charged with second degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle incident without reporting, reckless driving, and speeding. 

Richard Howes III, 25, of Lockport was killed when he was struck by multiple vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed on March 18 while crossing Transit Road at High Street around 7:45 p.m. It's alleged Kelahan was behind the wheel of one of the vehicles.

Kelahan's bail was set at $100,000 cash and $200,000 bond.

