New York woman charged with having fake NYS inspection sticker

BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. — A Broome County woman is facing charges for having a fake inspection sticker on her vehicle, according to New York State Police.

Reghan L. Parker, 44, of Union is charged with Possession of a Forged Instrument and misdemeanor Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree.

Troopers say they initiated a traffic stop and learned the driver of the vehicle did not have a valid driver license.

During the traffic stop, Troopers noticed the vehicle had a piece of paper on the windshield representing a New York State Inspection sticker.

They say the owner of the vehicle was Parker and she was sitting in the passenger seat. Police say they found Parker was in possession of suspected methamphetamine.