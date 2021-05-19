New York State police troopers search Rochester mayor's home

A representative for the county district attorney said that it was not connected to Lovely Warren's indictment last year on campaign finance charges.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State police have searched the home of Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren as part of a criminal investigation.

State Police Maj. Barry Chase had no additional details about the presence of law enforcement at the Woodman Park residence on Wednesday.

Warren, who is a Democrat, is in the middle of a re-election campaign with a critical party primary coming up just next month. Her spokesperson said she also has no information about the police presence at her home.