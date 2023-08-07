New York State Police investigating deadly trooper involved shooting near Rochester

New York State Police say that a trooper from Rochester attempted to stop a person driving a 1995 Cadillac for a traffic violation around 9:30 p.m.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A person is dead following a State Trooper-involved shooting in the City of Rochester this weekend.

New York State Police say that a trooper from Rochester attempted to stop a person driving a 1995 Cadillac for a traffic violation around 9:30 p.m. The stop was initiated at I-490 westbound near Innovative Field in the city of Rochester. NYSP report the driver did not stop and a chase began.

The driver went west on I-490 to State Route 531 before exiting at Rochester Tech Park where the car hit a guide rail, jumped the curb, and went into a field.

NYSP report that the driver exited the car and did not obey commands from troopers at the scene.

While a trooper was trying to arrest the suspect, the person fired one round from his handgun near the trooper. The trooper then fired his gun, fatally injuring the suspect who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The trooper received medical treatment at the scene and was released. NYSP did not clarify the nature of the injuries.