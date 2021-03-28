City of Olean Police officer fires weapon; New York State Police investigating

Troopers say the NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation was requested by the City of Olean Police Department after one of their officers fired their weapon.

OLEAN, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting, which happened Sunday morning in the City of Olean.

Troopers say the NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation was requested by the City of Olean Police Department after one of their officers fired their weapon.

According to New York State Police, the officer discharged their weapon "relative to a pursuit and attempted traffic stop in the City of Olean." The incident then ended around 3:30 a.m. when the suspect vehicle crashed in War Veterans Park on E State Street.

It's unclear at this time if anyone was injured.