State Police say the shooting happened around 3:55 p.m. Saturday on the northbound 190, near the Elm Street exit in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Police are asking for help after a vehicle was shot at by a passing car Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the New York State Police Troop A Headquarters at (585) 344-6200.

An investigation has been launched by the State Police's Bureau of Criminal Investigation.