Troopers find 5 garbage bags filled with marijuana, arrest 2 Cleveland men

According to State Police, two men from Cleveland were allegedly found in possession of five garbage bags containing freshly cut marijuana plants.

STOW, N.Y. — Two men from Cleveland have been arrested by New York State Police after they were allegedly found in possession of five garbage bags containing freshly cut marijuana plants.

On Friday, state troopers stopped a vehicle on the I-86, Exit 8 on-ramp in the Town of Stow for traffic infractions.

Driving the vehicle was David Gobeille, 68, and the passenger was Rimas Cecys, 68, both of Cleveland. Troopers say that while interviewing both men, they detected a "strong odor of marijuana."

The troopers searched the vehicle, where they say they found five garbage bags containing marijuana plants. Troopers seized the evidence.

Additionally, troopers say that Gobeille "exhibited factors of impairment" during the interview. The troopers requested a Drug Recognition Expert evaluation, and Gobeille was arrested for driving while intoxicated after failing standard field sobriety tests.

Both men were taken to State Police in Jamestown.

In addition to the driving while intoxicated arrest, Gobeille was arrested for criminal possession of marijuana in the first degree, as well as vehicle and traffic infractions.