New York State Police confirm reports of 2 looting incidents

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Police on Sunday responded to claims across social media that there's been looting in the City of Buffalo during the winter storm that's shut down Western New York this weekend.

One viewer sent 2 On Your Side videos near Grant and West Ferry streets that appeared to show businesses with smashed windows.

Another video showing a disheveled 7-11 near Hampshire and Niagara streets.

State police during a Sunday evening news conference alongside Gov. Kathy Hochul and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz would say only that a few incidents have been confirmed.

"We have had two confirmed reports of looting incidents where law enforcement has been dispatched and responded," said Steven A. Nigrelli, the New York State Police Superintendent.