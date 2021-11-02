New York State Police: be alert for gift card scams

'If someone calls, texts, emails or messages you on social media and asks you to send money in the form of a gift card, it’s probably a scam,' State Police say.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Police are asking people to be alert when it comes to scams involving gift cards.

"If someone calls, texts, emails or messages you on social media and asks you to send money in the form of a gift card, it’s probably a scam," State Police said Wednesday.

They're asking people to be alert for notices that you've won a prize, that someone you know is in jail, or if someone wants you cash a check they would send.

Other times the scammers might say it's to help a small business, a religious organization, or that you owe the IRS money.

If you've lost money in a scam, contact a local law enforcement agency.

You can also file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission if you feel you've been contacted by someone operating a scam.