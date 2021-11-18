New York State Police are warning people of phone scam impersonation troopers

The scammers claim to be a member of the New York State Police and that there are pending charges against the person and then request money.

NEW YORK — There's a new scam alert.

The New York State Police are cautioning people of a new phone scam where the scammers impersonate the state police.

The scammers say they are a member of the State Police and that the person is facing pending charges. They then request money or bank information.

Many of the calls have centered around the Highland area, in Ulster County.

"Neither the state police, nor any agency authorized by it, will ever solicit for money or ask for personal information over the phone," the State Police said in a news release.

People who receive scam calls claiming to be from or affiliated with New York State Police should get as many details as possible and report it to the New York State Attorney Charities Bureau or the nearest Attorney General's Office.