New York State Police start holiday crackdown on impaired, reckless driving

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One thing New York State Police want you to be mindful of is not to drink and drive this holiday season.

State police announced their annual crackdown on impaired and reckless driving, which is now underway and runs through New Year's Day. You can expect more patrol vehicles on the roads, as well as sobriety checkpoints in some areas.

During last year's holiday crackdown, state police issued more than 70,000 tickets statewide for vehicle and traffic law violations, and they responded to three fatal crashes.

The number of tickets last year included more than 2,000 people who were cited for impaired driving. More than 17,000 people were ticketed for speeding violations, nearly 2,000 people were cited for seatbelt violations, and more than 1,600 people were ticketed for distracted driving.

"The holiday season is when friends and family come together to celebrate, and we are committed to making road travel as safe as possible during this time," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement.

"As you travel throughout the holiday season, do the right thing and plan ahead for a safe ride home. It only takes one mistake for someone to get hurt."

Niagara County Sheriff's Office Captain Robert Richards implored residents to think about friends and family before getting behind the wheel.

"The holiday season is about family and friends, not impaired driving. Think about them before getting behind the wheel," he said.