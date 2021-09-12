New York police, prosecutors seek changes to criminal justice reform laws

New York police chiefs and district attorneys are lobbying lawmakers to change some laws they say are making their jobs harder, including bail reform.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Police and prosecutors around New York are making another push to change some controversial criminal justice reform laws.

A group of police chiefs and district attorneys were at the New York state capitol on Thursday lobbying lawmakers to change some laws they say are making their jobs harder, including bail reform.

That law prohibited judges from giving cash bail for most non-violent charges, but the group says it's letting repeat offenders continue committing crimes and that judges should have more freedom to decide.

"There are people out there that are committing larcenies, robberies, assaulting people, burglaries, stealing your car, and they know that they are going to walk out at arraignment, and that does not keep our community safe," according to Joseph Gramaglia, Buffalo's deputy police commissioner.

"We are asking for a seat at the table the second time. We want to make some minor changes so we can do what we do best and keep our community safe."

Gov. Kathy Hochul has said she will be working with the legislature to address the need for changes in the law.