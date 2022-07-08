NYS launches effort to limit underage drinking at concerts

New York State’s Department of Motor Vehicles will be enforcing policies to prevent the usage of fake IDs to purchase alcohol.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday New York State’s Department of Motor Vehicles will be implementing a new program aimed at reducing underage drinking at summer concerts by stopping the use of fake IDs to buy alcohol.

This initiative is called 'Operation Prevent.' It will allow the State Liquor Authority, State Police, State Parks Police and local law enforcement to do security checks at venues across the state.

“Seeing live music is a wonderful experience and New York has so many great venues all across our state,” Governor Hochul said in a statement. “We want New Yorkers to enjoy these events safely and this enforcement effort will be crucial to helping prevent underage concertgoers from purchasing alcohol and potentially getting behind the wheel.”

Some of the venues that law enforcement will be checking for fake IDs include Darien Lake Performing Arts Center and CMAC in Canandaigua, as well other locations across New York.

“Underage drinking and the use of fake ID’s by minors to purchase alcohol will not be tolerated,” New York State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen said. “Safety is our top priority and the New State Police will be diligent in working to discourage underage users.”

Anyone under the age of 21 found to be using fake IDs to purchase alcohol can be ticketed and or have their license revoked for a minimum of 90 days up to a year.

"Our investigators are experts at detecting fake IDs. It may look realistic to you, but they know how to spot the telltale signs of a fraudulent document. We are not trying to ruin anyone's fun. We are trying to keep everyone safe," said Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner and Chair of the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee Mark J.F. Schroeder.