NY governor signs Adult Survivors Act

ALBANY, N.Y. — There is new legislation in New York State that allows a one-year look back for sexual abuse survivors over the age of 18 to sue their abusers, regardless of when the abuse took place.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed the Adult Survivors Act on Tuesday.

"Today, we take an important step in empowering survivors across New York to use their voices and hold their abusers accountable," Governor Hochul said.

"The fight against sexual assault requires us to recognize the impact of trauma within our justice system. I am proud to sign this legislation, which is part of our collective responsibility to protect one another and create an environment that makes survivors feel safe. While our work is not done, eradicating sexual assault begins with our ability to bring the perpetrators of these heinous acts to justice and this legislation is a historic step forward."

"Regardless of your age, sexual assault destroys a piece of you, and it takes most survivors time to process and overcome the trauma. More time than New York law currently allows. Now that the Adult Survivors Act is finally law, the doors to justice will be flung wide open and countless survivors will have an opportunity to seize justice by filing a case against their abusers, and the institutions that harbored them, in the civil court," says NYS Assemblymember Linda Rosenthal said.

"The ASA will also ensure that predators who have hidden behind New York's weak laws will finally face justice. And, the passage of the ASA signals a long overdue shift in New York's law, a necessary rebalancing of the scales of justice and ensures that survivors are protected. I was humbled to work with a fearless group of survivors who have been relentless in their pursuit of justice. These brave survivors have been the heart and soul of our movement, and it is for them that I fought. All of New York owes them a tremendous debt of gratitude. I am grateful my colleagues in the New York State Assembly and Speaker Car Heastie for his leadership. And to Governor Hochul for wasting no time signing the Adult Survivors Act into law. Survivors have waited long enough, it's about time they see justice prevail. Today, they will."