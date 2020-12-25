New York City police officer shot in Brooklyn

The officer’s precise condition wasn’t immediately clear, but police officials said the officer was awake and responsive.

NEW YORK — The New York City police department said an officer has been shot in Brooklyn.

A police spokesperson at the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information confirmed the shooting took place Thursday night in the borough's Crown Heights neighborhood.

Police officials told The Associated Press that the officer was shot in the back, the alleged shooter was arrested, and the gun was recovered.

The officer’s precise condition wasn’t immediately clear, but police officials said the officer was awake and responsive.

Further details weren't immediately available.