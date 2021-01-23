x
New York border agents make 2 large-scale marijuana seizures

The marijuana had a combined estimated street value of more than $5 million.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Large-scale seizures of marijuana along the northern border continued this week.

Border agents in New York discovered a total of nearly 2,500 pounds in two commercial shipments on the same day. 

More than 1,500 pounds was found in a truck at the Champlain crossing in northern New York on Wednesday, and an additional 936 pounds was seized from a truck at the Lewiston Bridge north of Buffalo.

The U.S.-Canadian border is closed to most routine crossings during the COVID pandemic, but commercial traffic is allowed between the two countries.

