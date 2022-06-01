AG Letitia James announces crack down on illegal sale, advertising of ghost gun parts

James has ordered nine WNY firearm sellers to stop selling and advertising parts to make homemade, untraceable guns.

NEW YORK — June is gun violence awareness month and on its first day Attorney General Letitia James is cracking down on gun sellers that advertise and illegally sell ghost gun parts.

Ghost guns are homemade, untraceable guns. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has found 28 sellers across the state, nine in Western New York, advertising and or selling one or more unfinished frames, receivers, and/or kits containing both.

New York law prohibits the sale, exchange, or disposal of unfinished frames and receivers.

Cease-and-desist letters have been sent to the sellers identified detailing consequences for if they do not stop advertising and selling parts.

“Ghost guns are fueling the flames of the gun violence epidemic, and we will not sit idly as they proliferate in our streets and devastate communities,” James said. “Across the nation, too many lives are being lost because of these untraceable and unregistered weapons that anyone can get their hands on without a background check. We are not going to wait for another tragedy, my office is taking action to crack down on gun sellers that are illegally advertising ghost guns. If gun sellers do not comply with the law, they will face the full force of my office.”

The OAG's investigation found the illegal firearms are being advertised online or at gun shows. These ghost guns don't have serial numbers on them, which can make them untraceable.

Unfinished receivers can be turned into a semiautomatic rifle with a few small changes with a drill. Unfinished frames assembled into a handgun.

These kits are advertised with advertised “blank serialization plates,” which make the guns untraceable.

Punishments detailed by James in her letters include disgorgement, restitution, and penalties of up to $5,000 for each violation.

“For too long, ghost guns have been haunting our streets and taking lives. I have been warning about these dangerous gun kits for years, and we must take more aggressive action now to stop them from further proliferating,” said U.S. Senator Charles Schumer.