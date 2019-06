BUFFALO, N.Y. — Six months following a brutal assault in a road rage incident in Cheektowaga, police have charged a different man with second degree assault.

Rakeem Scott was arraigned in Erie County Court Monday.

Police say Rakeem Scott allegedly beat Matthew Rudy. Rudy needed to be taken to ECMC with a number of very serious facial injuries, some that required surgery.

Rakeem Scott's brother, Maurice Scott, was originally charged in the incident, but police say he was the wrong man.