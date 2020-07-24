New Buffalo police reforms announced, Public Protection detail still not formed

Reforms announced by the city intend to cut drivers a break, if they're stopped because of a minor car problem. There's also a new Buffalo police policy on mugshots

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced Friday, new initiatives on police reform, meant to ease tensions with the community.

These new initiatives cut drivers a break in terms of making car repairs and Buffalo police now have a new policy on mug shots.

The city is now extending the length of time people need to make minor car repairs, when they get a so-called “Fix It Ticket.” Previously people had 24 hours, now they’ll have 14 days.

Legislation is moving through Common Council that gets rid of 15 vehicle fine categories, that were initially implemented in 2018 to reduce speeding in the city, such as rehearing a case.

Mayor Brown says these fines are no longer necessary because the city now has speed cameras in school zones.

REPORTER: Some may question whether these reforms, along the lines of vehicle and traffic law and all these things, whether that is going to address the core issue of friction in the community between community members and the police department?

"I think if you look, you’ll see that we’ve addressed a number of things that people in this community are suggesting, recommending, calling for, it’s a beginning, it’s not an end," Brown said.

The mayor also announcing Friday that it is now Buffalo police policy that mug shots not be released unless there is a public safety concern.

Last year, a change in state law was enacted essentially banning the release of mug shots unless there is a specific law enforcement purpose.

The mayor says the release of mug shots often times re-enforces racial stereotypes.

The mayor says the city wants to address systemic racism.

REPORTER: Do you personally believe that there is systemic racism in the department or is that something that is trying to be figured out and that’s what you’re hearing from the community?

"There certainly were operations that had an impact on Black and brown people in our community there is no question about it," Brown said.

Since the killing of George Floyd and protests across the country and locally, the City of Buffalo has been working on a series of reforms to improve policing.

In recent weeks, the city has enacted police reforms such as the issuing of appearance tickets for low-level non-violent offenders and increased training for police officers on Constitutional rights.

The only initiative that hasn’t been implemented yet, the creation of a Public Protection Detail, to work with peaceful protesters.