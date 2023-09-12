Chautauqua County launches new emergency services app for residents

A new app is being launched for residents in Chautauqua County.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — Residents in Chautauqua County will now have access to a more efficient way of getting emergency services information through a new app introduced by county officials.

The app is through the myEMAapp and is available on all smartphones such as Apple, and Android.

Through the app residents will be able to

Submit damage reports,

view current power outages,

receive push notifications,

connect to the organization’s social media pages,

find local shelters,

read recent news and press releases,

browse emergency plans and checklists,

“Over 80 percent of people in the United States own and use smartphones as their primary means of communication,” OCV Vice President Kevin Cummings said. “Mobile apps offer agencies a better way to alert, inform and prepare the public. Apps allow public safety agencies the ability to reach and serve their citizens where they are: their smartphones.”

Residents can click here to download the app.

