Neighbors expressing concerns over crime in Elmwood Village

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Neighbors in Elmwood Village area are expressing several concerns after some robberies there.

Despite this, Buffalo Police say there isn't an uptick of crime in the area.

BPD Captain Jeff Rinaldo says between December 15 and Christmas Day, there were three robberies in the area.

One was an attempted robbery on Elmwood and Anderson, which resulted in one person getting injured. According to Rinaldo, it wasn't a serious injury.

The other two robberies were car jackings, which both still had the keys inside.

On January 4, there was an attempted robbery and two more robberies, one of which involved someone being pistol whipped in the parking lot at 7/11.

Rinaldo says that person was treated and police believe the crimes on the fourth are connected to those crimes in December.

"It was the same group of individuals that had committed the two and the one attempt," Rinaldo said.

In a private Facebook group for Elmwood Village residents, many have expressed concerns over what they feel is an increase in crime in the neighborhood.

One woman 2 On Your Side spoke to didn't want to be named over concerns for her family's safety.

She says there are several kids in the area and neighbors want more police patrolling the neighborhoods.

A spokesperson for the city says the Mayor's 311 number has gotten a few phone calls about this and they are working with police on it.

Rinaldo says if anyone feels unsafe or has concerns, they should call their district police station and ask to speak with their community police officer.

He says officers also use platforms like the Nextdoor website which neighbors can comment on to solve crimes like these robberies.

"This is over a 15-day period we saw these events occur. So it's not highly unusual. But again, it's always concerning. That's why we say information is key. People being part of their neighborhoods and utilizing Nextdoor and those kinds of platforms where neighbors can stay in touch and strengthen their communities by utilizing those platforms," Rinaldo said.

Rinaldo says officers are trying to identify suspects but none have been arrested yet.