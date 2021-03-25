7 people arrested following 2-month Buffalo Police investigation

'We know who you are and we are using everything at our disposal,' Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said regarding individuals engaging in violence.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police announced on Thursday that seven people have been arrested after an over two-month investigation.

Cash totaling $948,000, 12 pounds of cocaine, 200 pounds of cannabis, seven handguns, one assault rifle, two shotguns, and half a million dollars in assets were recovered in addition to the arrests. The assets included cars and jewelry.

“The Buffalo Department is very committed to community policing efforts as a main driver in reducing gun violence through community initiatives however; there are some people in our neighborhoods that are committed to violence," Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.

"We know who you are and we are using everything at our disposal.”

Buffalo Police say the investigation was a collaborative effort between the Buffalo Police Department’s Intel and Narcotics Unit, Erie County Sheriff’s Department, Erie County District Attorney’s Office, HSI, ATF, and the Erie County Crime Analysis Center.

Four of the people arrested were between ages 23 and 25. Buffalo Police provided the following list of the accused and their charges:

Darmetrius Braggs, 23 years old, Buffalo.

Criminal Possession of a Weapon

(C/Felony) and Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance (A/Misdemeanor).

Najarae Thomas, 22 years old, Buffalo.

Criminal Possession of a Weapon (E/F) and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (A/M).

Jonysha Richardson, 25 years old, Buffalo.

Criminal Possession of a Weapon (C/F) and 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance B/ F and A/Misdemeanor.

Anthony Taylor, 28 years old, Buffalo.

Criminal Possession of Weapon C/F.

Dwayne Fambo, 57 years old, Buffalo.

Criminal Possession of a Weapon by a previously convicted felon and numerous controlled substance charges ranging from A1 Felony and B Felony.

Erie County Sheriff charges:

Miguel Rosario-Rolon, Criminal Possession of Weapon.