BUFFALO, N.Y. Buffalo Police have released the name of the man fatally shot in the city overnight Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Brandon T. Williams, 20, of both Buffalo and Cheektowaga.

The shooting happened in the first block of Lisbon Avenue around 12:20 a.m.

According to police, Williams was declared deceased at ECMC.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

