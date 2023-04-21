8 people shot in Southeast DC neighborhood, including 12-year-old girl

The Police Department said that a black sedan, possibly a Mercedes, drove through the neighborhood and opened fire on a group of men indiscriminately.

WASHINGTON — Eight people were shot at multiple locations in a Southeast D.C. neighborhood on Friday night, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The shootings happened around 10 p.m.

The initial shooting occurred at 5th and Lebaum streets, Southeast. The Police Department said that a black sedan, possibly a Mercedes, drove through the neighborhood and opened fire on a group of men indiscriminately.

Seven men were shot on Lebaum Street, Assistant Chief of Patrol Services South Andre Wright told WUSA9.

Nearby in the 2900 block of 2nd Street, a 12-year-old girl was shot. Her injuries weren't life-threatening.

Wright said that the injuries to the other victims were also not life-threatening, though he noted that the scene was chaotic when officers initially arrived. Some of the victims went to a nearby hospital on their own.

Given the proximity between the two scenes, Wright said police believe the two shootings are related. However, they have not publicly identified a motive.

"Right now I can't tell you with certainty whether anyone was necessarily targeted, especially a 12-year-old, but again we find it unacceptable," Wright said.

Dominique Preston lives in the area near Lebaum Street and said he was home with his two children when the shooting started. He described a close community frustrated by violence.

"They're good people in this neighborhood," he said Saturday afternoon. "They're good people who live right and abide by the law and just like in every society and every neighborhood you're going to have those who don't so much do that."

Preston urged those opting to cause trouble to find "a better way."

"We're only hurting ourselves," he added.

Kioka Caldwell, who said she was visiting family in the neighborhood Friday night when the shooting started, heard the gunfire.

"That's a sound that we hear regularly," she said. "Just unfortunate that people got hit last night."

Greg Hawkins, who also lives close to the Lebaum Street scene, said hearing gunfire has become "the norm" in his neighborhood.

"It's gotten so bad that I don't even duck anymore," he said.

Hawkins called on D.C. leaders to keep those who commit violent crimes in custody longer.

"What needs to change is when they catch these guys: not letting them out," said Hawkins.

On Saturday afternoon, WUSA9 watched as three officers walked the neighborhood distributing fliers with the Crime Solvers anonymous tip line's information.

MPD is asking anyone with information to call (202) 727-9099.

You can also call crime solvers anonymously at 1-866-411-TIPS (1-866-411-8477) or text at 50411.

No other information was immediately available, and as of Saturday at 12 p.m., DC Police had no new updates to provide.