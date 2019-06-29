AMHERST, N.Y. — A large group of motorcycles, ATVs, dirt bikes and go-carts prompted a response by Amherst Police at around 2 p.m. Saturday.

Police said they received complaints of the vehicles driving in a reckless manner, driving through several red lights, and that drivers and passengers weren't wearing helmets.

This happened in the 3800 block of Main Street.

Amherst Police said one motorcycle hit a marked police car that had its lights and sirens activated, and that two vehicles attempted to flee the scene when officers got close.

Two arrests were made, and more charges are pending following an investigation. No one was hurt.

Police ask that anyone with more information contact them at (716) 689-1311.

