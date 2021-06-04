More than 3,000 pounds of marijuana seized during border inspections

Federal agents seized more than 3,000 pounds of marijuana, valued at $6 million, during inspections at the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge and the Peace Bridge.

Federal agents seized more than 3,000 pounds of marijuana, valued at $6 million, this week at the Port of Buffalo.

While inspecting a commercial shipment in a trailer, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents found 1,275 vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana on Wednesday at the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge. The marijuana was valued at $2.8 million.

Earlier in the week, more than 1,600 pounds of marijuana was found during a similar inspection at the Peace Bridge.

"The Officers assigned to the Port of Buffalo continue to demonstrate their steadfast dedication to intercepting illegal contraband," Acting Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone said in a statement.

"I am proud of their commitment to secure our border and the excellent collaboration we have with our partners at (Homeland Security)."