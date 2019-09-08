BUFFALO, N.Y. — More than 250 pounds of marijuana was seized at the Peace Bridge.

The marijuana was packed in boxes stacked on a pallet. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers say they became suspicous of the contents listed and their weight.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol

When officers inspected the boxes, they discovered more than 257 pounds of marijuana.

“Under strenuous conditions, our CBP officers remain steadfast in their duty to protect our communities and our nation against illicit and dangerous drugs when we encounter them,” said Acting Port Director Sharon Swiatek in a released statement. “I highly commend and thank all of our hard working CBP officers for their unwavering vigilance and commitment in processing and protecting legitimate travelers and trade while simultaneously having an enforcement mindset, which resulted in the interdiction of this smuggling attempt.”

Drug seizures have increased in the Buffalo Field Office region, which includes 16 total ports of entry in Western New York and elsewhere.

This fiscal year (up to July 9), Buffalo Field Office personnel have made 786 marijuana seizures totaling 3,003 pounds of pot. That’s a 503% increase compared to the same time period a year prior.

