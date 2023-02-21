More than 100 arrested for using fake licenses to obtain real NYS license

Ninety four have been charged with felonies and eight have been charged with a misdemeanor

ALBANY, N.Y. — More than 100 people across New York State are facing charges for using a fake Puerto Rico license or driver abstract to get driving privileges in the state.

A several months-long investigation led to arrests in in Buffalo, Tonawanda, Geneseo, Utica, Rome, Wampsville, Syracuse, Rochester, Greece, Beacon, Henrietta and Irondequoit.

“We at DMV take our role to protect New Yorkers very seriously, and these arrests should put fraudsters on notice,” DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said in a release. “By presenting false documents to DMV to bypass required tests these fraudsters could have posed a traffic safety risk to the motoring public but thanks to the diligent work of our investigators, they have been stopped.”

Officials say the subjects allegedly tried to exchange a fake, out-of-state license for a real New York license, and trying to get out of taking the written and road tests required to get the license.