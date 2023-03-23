Outside money enters New York State budget battle

Some of the messaging centers on Gov. Kathy Hochul's push to tweak bail reform laws.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul continues to push uphill against state lawmakers, to adopt a budget that would tweak the bail reform laws, and give judges more discretion.

She now has some financial muscle behind her message coming from an unlikely source, according to several media outlets.

Under bail reforms there are litany of offenses for which judges can no longer set bail. And in cases where they can set cash bail, they sometimes don't because the law also requires them to consider the "least restrictive" means to ensure someone comes back to court.

"When we talk about serious crimes, violent offenses, cases involving guns, there has to be a different standard," Hochul said, during a recent one-on-one interview with WGRZ's Maryalice Demler, where she discussed her desire to give judges some wiggle room by eliminating the "least restrictive" clause from the law.

"We need to give the judges the discretion they need to have to help keep our communities safe," Hochul said.

Hochul repeated her stance during a news conference at th state capitol on Wednesday, when unveiling a series of spending items as part of an effort she hopes will reduce crime overall.

"The data shows that re-arrests are increasing for people with violent felonies ... and public opinion is clearly on the side of this clarification for judges. It's just common sense. It's supported by most New Yorkers," she said.

But it is not supported by members of her own party who control the state legislature.

Meanwhile, a not for profit group called American Opportunity has launched a series of ads backing Hochul, and the The New York Times and media outlets have reported $5 million to support the campaign is coming from Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire former mayor of New York.

"I'm happy to receive the support of people from all over the state of New York," Hochul said to reporters on Wednesday, while declining to directly respond to a question about Bloomberg's financial backing in particular.

Hochul also deflected on the issue of a \Washington based nonprofit, with ties to the Democratic Governors Association launching what could be viewed as a political campaign through ads and by sending mailers to the constituents of certain lawmakers who may be on the fence.