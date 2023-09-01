Niagara County Sheriff's Office looking for help in locating a runaway teen

The Niagara County Sheriff is asking for information regarding a runaway 16-year old boy, Michael Aughtry.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is asking for information on locating a teen who went missing in the Town of Lockport on Friday September 1, 2023.

Michael Aughtry is a 16-year old Black male, with black hair, brown eyes, and a height of 6'1", weighing 180lbs. He was last seen in the Town of Lockport without any clothing description provided.

The Sheriff's Office believes he may have ties to the Cheektowaga area.