Niagara County Sheriff's Office looking for help in locating a runaway teen

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is asking for information on locating a teen who went missing in the Town of Lockport on Friday September 1, 2023.
Michael Aughtry is a 16-year old Black male, with black hair, brown eyes, and a height of 6'1", weighing 180lbs. He was last seen in the Town of Lockport without any clothing description provided.
The Sheriff's Office believes he may have ties to the Cheektowaga area.
If anyone has information on his whereabouts people are asked to immediately call the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office at (716)-438-3393 or Investigator Stephen Gaydos at (716)-438-3407.