BUFFALO, N.Y. - Misuta Chows is asking your help in finding their missing skeeballs.

According to a post on their Facebook page, Someone stole the balls Thursday night between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Two sets of their skeeballs, 18 total, were stolen.

Restaurant owners say they are reviewing security cameras and will go to authorities, if needed.

