NCSO looking for help in locating 15-year old

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriffs Office is looking to locate missing 15-year old, Samara Rose Pembelton.

She was last seen in the City of Lockport on September 12, and had been reported missing from the Town of Lockport on September 11.

Samara is described as a female American Indian, with red hair, approximately 5'1", and was last seen wearing pants with a navy hooded sweatshirt.