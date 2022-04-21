Missing child, fugitive mother found by U.S. Marshals in Chautauqua County

The U.S. Marshals Service says Adrienne Marean is now in custody. Marean and 11-month-old Iris Chidester were found in Stockton, in Chautauqua County.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Editor's note: The video above was published on March 28.

A missing child and fugitive mother have been found in Western New York.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Adrienne Marean is now in custody. Marean, who is 35 years old, and 11-month-old Iris Chidester were found in Stockton, in Chautauqua County.

An arrest warrant was issued for Marean on March 7, citing felony concealment of a child.

According to a news release, Marean allegedly violated a Family Court Order to transfer custody of Iris in February. She then fled from Harrison County in West Virginia.

The Bridgeport Police Department in West Virginia requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force in attempting to find Marean and the child.

U.S. Marshals eventually zeroed in on her location, before making the arrest on Thursday in Stockton. Members of the Mountain State Fugitive Task Force, New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, New York State Police, and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene.

“Our continued partnership with the U.S. Marshals Service has proven to be pivotal in locating missing children and our most dangerous fugitives,” Interim Bridgeport Police Chief Mark Rogers said in a statement.

“This case led investigators to numerous states and even into Canada,” said Acting U.S. Marshal Terry Moore. “The safe recovery of this child is a direct result of non-stop investigative efforts coupled with the interstate collaboration of federal, state, and local authorities.”

U.S. Marshals had said earlier this month that they believed Marean's last known location was in the Dunkirk-Fredonia area.