Buffalo Police Department looking for help in locating a missing 14-year old

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Saturday night the Buffalo Police made a post looking for help in locating missing teen, Sharahdanawazadaq (Malik) Yasharahla.

The teen also know as Malik is 14-years old, and a black male, 5’11” approximately 120lbs, brown eyes, brown hair. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black and gray shirt, and black, green and white Van sneakers.

Malik was last seen in the B-District area in the City of Buffalo.