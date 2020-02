ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A minor was shot in Collins early Tuesday morning, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a house on Route 39 after getting reports of a minor being shot at 12:35 Tuesday morning. The unidentified minor was injured and transported to Oishei Children's Hospital for treatment.

The child's injuries weren't life threatening and is currently in stable condition.

The shooting is under investigation by the Erie County Sheriff's Office.