Police provide update on the search for Michael Burham after his Pa. prison escape

The U.S. Marshals service had added to the reward fund, which now totals $22,000 for information that leads to Burham's capture.

YOUNGSVILLE, N.Y. — The search for escaped prisoner Michael Burham continued Thursday in Pennsylvania, where state police urged people to be on the lookout for gear and supplies that he might be using while eluding law enforcement officials.

Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police on Thursday afternoon started a news conference next to a picture of a backpack, which was wrapped in a dark-colored tarp and concealed under a log.

Bivens said police believed the items belonged to Burham. He declined to say exactly where it was found, but said it was located outside of Warren, Pa., in a wooden area, not far from where he escaped from the county jail last week. Bivens said the bag contained "clothing, some food, and some other materials that someone might need if they were trying to exist in the woods."

Bivens said no weapons were found "in this particular bag," and that state police were testing the items found in the bag. He said police were confident that Burham remained in the area, adding that some portions of Allegheny National Forest, located south of Warren, have been closed to the public.

Investigators said they believe that Burham may be armed because of his previous behaviors. He should not be approached because law enforcement believes him to be armed and dangerous. People in the area are advised to keep all doors locked.

If you see Burham or know any information that could help in the search, you're asked to call 716-483-8477.

Bivens was asked what message he would like to deliver to Burham, if he was watching the news conference.

"You need to surrender," he said. "Don't do anything foolish that gets anyone else hurt. Don't get yourself hurt. We are going to capture you. We are going to bring you back to the criminal justice system. This just needs to end."