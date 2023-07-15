Burham is not the man in surveillance video, according to Pa. State Police

Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police began a Saturday news conference with the admission that the man in the video shown Friday was not Burham.

YOUNGSVILLE, N.Y. — Pennsylvania State Police on Friday said they believed murder suspect Michael Burham was the individual who was captured on doorbell video footage south of Warren, Pa.

However, Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police began a Saturday news conference with the admission that the man in the video was not Burham.

"With relative certainly, thanks to public response from that area, the individual depicted in that video is not Burham," Bivens said. "We still have strong reason to believe he is in the area, but we now know not to rely solely on that particular video as we attempt to determine his physical condition, or other things that we might from any particular video."

New York State Police are assisting in the search with K-9 units and there are reports of some search activity involving NYSP units in a location south of Jamestown. That was based on a tip, but nothing was found.

Bivens continued to urge residents to keep all home, vehicle, and shed doors locked, and to take note of any missing items as Burham attempts to escape capture. Items Bivens said that Burham might take include a tarp, blankets, clothing items, lighters or matches, and food from camp sites, storage sheds, and garages.

"He is no doubt becoming more desperate and will attempt to acquire the things he needs to survive," Bivens said during Saturday's news conference.

If you see Burham or know any information that could help in the search, you're asked to call 716-483-8477.

The U.S. Marshals service had added to the reward fund, which now totals $22,000 for information that leads to his capture.

Bivens said law enforcement agencies are not suggesting any cancellation of outdoor activities. Instead, they ask people to remain aware of their surroundings, and for people to keep their distance from police where they are searching.