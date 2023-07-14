State Police believe doorbell video footage shows Michael Burham passing by a home

Video evidence shown of Michael Burham passing by a residence in Friday's press conference

WARREN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police during a Friday news conference played doorbell video footage that showed an individual believed to be Michael Burham passing by a residence at night.

Indicators in the video led officials to believe it was Burham, and that he was south of Warren, Pa., when the video was taken, along with other similar videos that have been submitted and in review. He also said the footage was taken in the past couple days.

Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police said police believe at this point that Burham has changed out of his prison clothes and advised those in the area to remain vigilant while doing outdoor activities. Investigators said they believe that Burham may be armed because of his previous behaviors, and that he should not be approached because law enforcement believes him to be armed and dangerous.

The deputy superintendent also said that advice applied to residents in southwestern New York State, where Burham may have relatives and acquaintances in Chautauqua County.

In past press briefings, Bivens said it was thought that someone was assisting Burham. He has warned anyone could be charged and face prosecution if they are doing so.

He added that they have some leads as to reports about someone flying a drone in the vicinity of the Warren County Prison on the night of the escape a week ago.

Again, there have been some break-ins and sightings of Burham. Bivens says some have been deemed to be credible while others are not. He would get into details about where they occurred.

If you see Burham or know any information that could help in the search, you're asked to call 716-483-8477.

The U.S. Marshals service had added to the reward fund, which now totals $22,000 for information that leads to his capture.

When asked in the press conference on Friday what message he has for Burham if he were watching Bivens said "He needs to surrender."