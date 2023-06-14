Michael Burham expected in Federal Court in WNY

The man who was the subject of a national manhunt is expected in court in Western New York on Wednesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A full month after he allegedly ran off from Jamestown, Michael Burham is expected to appear in front of a federal judge here in Western New York.

He was captured in South Carolina late last month and is being extradited to face a number of serious charges.

Burham court process is scheduled to start Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Buffalo.

A legal expert says he could face several serious charges.

The crimes started at the beginning of the 13-day manhunt in Jamestown where police say Burham allegedly raped and murdered 34-year-old kala hodgkin before setting a vehicle on fire.

Then days later, police say he allegedly kidnapped and forced a elderly couple at gunpoint in Pennsylvania to drive him to South Carolina.

Legal expert Barry Covert, who is not connected to this case, says there is a strong indication that Burham will never see the light of day.

He could face kidnapping charges, which Covert says are serious

in New York State. Covert says Burham could also face murder and rape charges in Pennsylvania and he could face another kidnapping charge.