Mercedes-Benz discovered from hit-and-run that killed a barber

A gray 2008 Mercedes-Benz C300 was discovered about half a mile from the accident that matched the description of the car involved in the accident.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Thursday, Buffalo Police told 2 On Your Side that a Mercedes-Benz that fits the description on a car involved in a hit-and-run that killed a barber in early October.

A gray four-door 2008 Mercedes-Benz C300 was recovered about half a mile from the accident and matched the description of the car. Police were looking for an “older model Mercedes-Benz gray in color with passenger side damage, a missing side view mirror and passenger side airbags deployed."

Abayomi Olomo was riding his motorcycle home on Oct. 7 when a a dark-colored, four-door Mercedes-Benz hit him near Genesee Street and Rapin Place around 9:30 p.m. The driver fled the scene.

Olomo was taken to Erie County Medical Center but died from internal injuries.

The Mercedes-Benz police found had the passenger side door professionally removed. This is the location the car would have been damaged the most.

Police are still looking for the passenger door and are asking for help from the public to help locate who may have removed the door.

If anyone has information, they should call or text 716-847-2255.

While police hope the public can assist them in their search, it's Olomo's siblings who are pleading with the driver.

"Please come forward. Do the right thing and let the family have some closure," said his sister, Brenda Washington.

As Olomo's family waits for that day, it's the stories of their brother and son, and all the good he did getting them through.